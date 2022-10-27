Modern Notebook for October 30, 2022

On the next Modern Notebook: Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata was the inspiration for Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, in which Tolstoy writes “Music is the shorthand of emotion.” Fast forward to the year 2020, when composer Anna Clyne wrote her work Shorthand, which is also inspired by Beethoven’s Sonata.

Then, the legendary “Real Book” - an expansive anthology of Jazz standards that musicians have used since the 1970s - is the inspiration for Anthony Cheung’s piece for flute and string quartet “The Real Book of Fake Tunes.” Across the five movements of Cheung’s work, he adapts character traits from various genres and styles, including a John Coltrane-esque chord progression.

Plus, works by Cassie Wieland, Zhou Long, Shruthi Rajasekar, Allison Loggins-Hull, Juan de Dios Magdaleno, and others; and performances by clarinetist Andy Hudson, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, flutist Jennifer Grim, Longleash, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Hands by Cassie Wieland. Patrick Burke’s Hypno-germ. Green by Zhou Long. Anna Clyne’s Shorthand. Numbers by Shruthi Rajasekar. Alexander Elliot Miller’s Chaparral. Homeland by Allison Loggins-Hull.

Hour 2 Interlude 2 by Molly Heron. Thomas Ades’ Catch. Modétudes by Dobrinka Tabakova. Anthony Cheung’s The Real Book of Fake Tunes. Juan de Dios Magdaleno’s Strange Attractors.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

