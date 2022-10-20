Modern Notebook for October 23, 2022

The space between movement and stillness is the focal point of Andrew Tholl’s work for violin and viola, hold still while the world turns.” It is music that asks the question: “who could hold still?” And, “what could hold still?”

Join Tyler Kline for the next Modern Notebook to hear that, as well as a work titled “water hollows stone” by Alex Weiser which is inspired by an ancient Latin proverb that reads “A drop of water hollows a stone - not by force, but by continuously dripping.” And throughout the work, the music features textures which emulate the movement of water.

Also featuring music by Tamar-kali, Nathalie Joachim, Shelley Washington, Dobrinka Tabakova, Niki Harlafti, and others; and performances by Aperture Duo, Hocket, PUBLIQuartet, pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen, ~Nois saxophone quartet, and others.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Tamar-kali’s Little Bear Awakens. Come Up from the Fields, Father by Dawn Sonntag. Nathalie Joachim’s Lalin. Middleground by Shelley Washington. Dobrinka Tabakova’s Nocturne. Between by Naomi Pinnock. Andrew Tholl’s hold still while the world turns.



Hour 2 Bright Sheng’s Tibetan Dance. Vaisseau Fantome by Niki Harlafti. Gabriela Ortiz’s Elegia. Water hollows stone by Alex Weiser.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

