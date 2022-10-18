Modern Notebook for October 16, 2022

Alma means “soul” in Spanish - Alma is also the title of a flute and piano piece by Tania León, and “soul” is a great way to describe the music. It is impressionistic, improvisational, and features grooving themes often heard in Cuban music.

You can hear it on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, as well as Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s MoonStrike, a work composed for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and it also tells three stories about the moon from Native American folklore. In these stories, one common theme is a trickster trying to take possession of this precious object.

Plus, works by Satoko Doi-Luck, Gity Razaz, Ingrid Stolzel, Alejandro Vera, Alexandra Gardner, and others; and performances by flutist Jennifer Grim, the Apollo Chamber Players, pianist Eunmi Ko, the Borderlands Ensemble, saxophonist Dylan Ward, and more.

Hour 1



Satoko Doi-Luck’s Ōji-Kōen.

Leino Songs by Kaija Saariaho.

by Kaija Saariaho. Ingrid Stölzel’s Unus Mundus .

. The Strange Highway by Gity Razaz.

by Gity Razaz. Philip Herbert’s Elegy - In Memoriam - Stephen Lawrence .

. Pavan by Sally Beamish.

by Sally Beamish. Tania León’s Alma.

Hour 2

