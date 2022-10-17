Modern Notebook for October 9, 2022

On this week’s Modern Notebook: Both virtuosity and an exploration of improvisation can be heard in Vivian Fung’s Bird Song - and, as the title suggests, you will also hear passages that evoke the sounds of bird calls. Then, music that expands the limits of traditional concert music. Not only is the piece co-composed by members of two different ensembles - but, the ensembles also perform it. It’s a piece called Rubix, by the groups Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion.

We’ll also hear music by David Liptak, Ledah Finck, Carlos Simon, Sarah Bernstein, and others; and performances by clarinetist Andy Hudson, Veer Quartet, Admiral Launch Duo, and more.

Hour 1

Tan Dun’s Blue Orchid .

. Two Nocturnes by David Liptak.

by David Liptak. Natalie Moller’s starshine & moonfall .

. Be Still and Know by Carlos Simon.

by Carlos Simon. Judd Greenstein’s Sing Along .

. Bird Song by Vivian Fung.

by Vivian Fung. Ledah Finck’s If I Were Only Halfway Home.