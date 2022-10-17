Modern Notebook for October 9, 2022
On this week’s Modern Notebook: Both virtuosity and an exploration of improvisation can be heard in Vivian Fung’s Bird Song - and, as the title suggests, you will also hear passages that evoke the sounds of bird calls. Then, music that expands the limits of traditional concert music. Not only is the piece co-composed by members of two different ensembles - but, the ensembles also perform it. It’s a piece called Rubix, by the groups Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion.
We’ll also hear music by David Liptak, Ledah Finck, Carlos Simon, Sarah Bernstein, and others; and performances by clarinetist Andy Hudson, Veer Quartet, Admiral Launch Duo, and more.
