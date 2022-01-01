Straz Center Broadway Series Giveaway

The arts are alive and well! And we are giving one lucky winner an exciting opportunity to have a Broadway experience, right here at home!

When you make an early gift towards our Fall Campaign, you’re entered to win a pair of tickets to the full (8 shows) Broadway series at the Straz. But you must ACT NOW! This fabulous opportunity expires on October 14th at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The series will feature award-winning shows like Hadestown, Six and Chicago! We’re also throwing in a pair of tickets to Hamilton! One of the biggest Broadway shows in history! That’s NINE Broadway shows total!

Entering the drawing is easy! Make an early donation today and you will be entered into the drawing. All sustaining members are automatically entered. WSMR’s Fall Member Campaign starts October 24th.

Enter without making a donation | More details and the official rules and regulations.