Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Evening Masterwork: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances Op. 45 for September 22, 2022

For a significant portion of his career, Rachmaninoff was criticized for being a 20th-century composer still rooted in 19th-century style. But towards the end of his life, he began to integrate modernist rhythms into his works, inspired by composers like Stravinsky and Prokofiev. The Symphonic Dances, which he completed in 1940, is one of these pieces. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
