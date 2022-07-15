© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 45 in f# “Farewell” for September 23, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
Evening Masterwork for September 23, 2022 – 7:00 PM on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

Haydn’s 45th Symphony, the “Farewell Symphony,” was composed to solve a problem: the orchestra musicians who played for Haydn desperately wanted a vacation, so the composer wrote a piece where musicians would literally leave the stage, one by one, at the end of the piece. Haydn’s “Farewell” Symphony, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

