Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 45 in f# “Farewell” for September 23, 2022

Haydn’s 45th Symphony, the “Farewell Symphony,” was composed to solve a problem: the orchestra musicians who played for Haydn desperately wanted a vacation, so the composer wrote a piece where musicians would literally leave the stage, one by one, at the end of the piece. Haydn’s “Farewell” Symphony, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.