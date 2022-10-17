© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Alexander Zemlinsky's Symphony in B-flat for October 17, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Alexander Zemlinsky WSMR Website portrait painting 720x350

Evening Masterwork: Alexander Zemlinsky's Symphony in B-flat for October 17, 2022

Alexander Zemilinsky was known in his lifetime for his craftsmanship as both a composer and conductor. His Symphony in B-flat is a very Brahms-like symphony composed in 1897, the year that Johannes Brahms died. And although it is a piece composed at the turn of the 20th Century, it fits better into the orchestral repertoire of the 19th Century. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
See stories by Andy Lalino