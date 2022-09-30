© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Robert Schumann's Piano Concerto in a-minor, Op. 54 for September 30, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published September 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Robert Schumann’s only piano concerto was not always a concerto: in 1841 the composer produced a Fantaisie in a-minor for piano and orchestra, which later evolved into the first movement of his Piano Concerto, which was completed 4 years later in 1845. The Piano Concerto in a-minor by Robert Schumann, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

