Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert's Octet for Strings & Winds in F for October 7, 2022 for October 7, 2022

In his own words, Schubert essentially said that the only reason he started to write his Octet for Strings & Winds was so he could prepare himself for the task of composing a full-scale symphonic work – which would soon be happening. Not only that, but for the Octet, the composer drew inspiration from Beethoven. We’ll hear Schubert’s Octet tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.