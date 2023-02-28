Evening Masterwork: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Quintet in G-Minor for piano and strings for February 28, 2023

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was fairly open about how Dvorak was his favorite composer, and Dvorak, in turn, was quite a bit influenced by Schubert - so it makes sense, then, that with Coleridge-Taylor’sQuintet in g-minor one may be able to draw a thread of musical style straight through back to the two elder composers. It’s also a work that displays a more mature style from Coleridge-Taylor, and critics at the time described it as “astonishing.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.