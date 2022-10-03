© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A K 219 for October 3, 2022

Mozart composed all five of his violin concertos in a matter of months between April and December of 1775, and each one is longer and more epic than the one that came before it. So it’s no surprise that the Violin Concerto No. 5 is a work that rivals the instrumental concerto as it would appear in the following century. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

