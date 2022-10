Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 “Posthorn” for October 12, 2022

Tonight’s Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR is named after, and featured an instrument that, a few hundred years ago, was used to signal the arrival and departure of a mail coach. It’s Mozart’s Serenade No. 9, the “Posthorn” serenade… tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.