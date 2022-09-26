Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 1 in G for September 26, 2022

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 82 for September 2, 2022

It’s often thought that Mozart actually didn’t care much for the flute, and it stems from a line in a letter that he wrote to his father where he actually refers to it as an instrument he could not bear. Still, one sign of a great composer is that they can write great music for instruments they don’t even like…which is the case with Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89. 1 and 103.9.