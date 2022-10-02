© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Manuel Ponce's Concierto del Sur for October 2, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Mexican composer Manuel Ponce wrote many pieces for the great 20th-century guitarist, Andres Segovia, and the Concierto del Sur is no exception. The composer completed this piece in the Autumn of 1941, at a time when the world was at war, and shortly before the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that would draw the United States fully into World War II. Hear the Concierto del Sur by Manuel Ponce, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
