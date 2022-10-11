© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 104 in D “London” for October 11, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Haydn WSMR Website portrait painting 720x350

Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 104 in D “London” for October 11, 2022

The 104th Symphony by Haydn was the first to be performed in London on an all-Haydn concert, in May of 1795. It was during this time that the composer was living and working in London, probably a lucrative time for the composer, because he had written that “one can make as much money as this only in England.” The 104th Symphony, nicknamed the London Symphony, is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
See stories by Andy Lalino