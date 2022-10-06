© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G Op. 88 for October 6, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Dvorak Website 720x450.png

Dvorak’s Eighth Symphony was a little bit different from the one that came before it. While Dvorak’s Seventh is dramatic and somber, the Eighth is generally upbeat. It's often thought that the joys associated with this symphony can be related to Dvorak’s sense of being alive in a world of natural wonders. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Evening Masterwork
Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
