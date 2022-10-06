Evening Masterwork: Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G Op. 88 for October 6, 2022

Dvorak’s Eighth Symphony was a little bit different from the one that came before it. While Dvorak’s Seventh is dramatic and somber, the Eighth is generally upbeat. It's often thought that the joys associated with this symphony can be related to Dvorak’s sense of being alive in a world of natural wonders. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.