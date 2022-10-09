© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Evening Masterwork: Camille Saint-Saens - Symphony No. 1 in E-flat, Op. 2 for October 9, 2022

It may come as a surprise that Camille Saint-Saens wrote his first numbered symphony at the age of 18. After all, it’s quite a mature sounding work. Not to mention, the elder composers Berlioz and Gounod attended the first rehearsal of the symphony and commented on how great it was, not knowing that the young Saint-Saens was sitting directly behind them. The Symphony No. 1 in E-flat by Saint-Saens, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
