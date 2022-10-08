Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms - Piano Concerto No. 1 for October 8, 2022

In 1854, Johannes Brahms began to compose a sonata for two pianos, but soon he realized that two instruments were not enough. So, the composer transformed the opening of that sonata into the first movement of a Piano Concerto; the rest, he got rid of. Brahms then spent five years composing his Piano Concerto No. 1, a work that was described as “uncompromising” for its time. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7: Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.