© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms - Piano Concerto No. 1 for October 8, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Brahms_Website_622×350.png

Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms - Piano Concerto No. 1 for October 8, 2022

In 1854, Johannes Brahms began to compose a sonata for two pianos, but soon he realized that two instruments were not enough. So, the composer transformed the opening of that sonata into the first movement of a Piano Concerto; the rest, he got rid of. Brahms then spent five years composing his Piano Concerto No. 1, a work that was described as “uncompromising” for its time. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7: Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Andy Lalino
See stories by Andy Lalino