Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastoral” for October 1, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published September 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Beethoven Portrait Website 720x350.png

Beethoven composed both his Fifth and Sixth Symphonies around the same time, having started the Sixth while completing the Fifth. They are fairly similar pieces, too, except the Sixth is much sunnier compared to the stormy Fifth. The Sixth Symphony by Beethoven - his “Pastoral” - is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
