Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op. 15 for September 24, 2022

Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published July 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
Like a lot of works in the 18th and 19th Century, Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto in C-Major was misnumbered. He completed the concerto after what would become his 2nd piano concerto… but, evidently, the composer liked his C-Major so much better that he had it published first, rather than in chronological order. We’ll hear Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in C tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
