Evening Masterwork: Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring for October 5, 2022

Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring is now one of the most inspiring and symbolic works ever composed by an American composer. He wrote the ballet music for legendary dancer Martha Graham, and originally titled the music “Ballet for Martha.” But Graham was the one who later decided to call it “Appalachian Spring.” Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening’s Masterwork on Classical WSMR.

