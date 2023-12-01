© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms' Violin Concerto in D Op. 77 for January 1, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Photo of Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms

Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms' Violin Concerto in D Op. 77 for January 1, 2023

On this first day of 2023, we are celebrating firsts! This includes our Evening Masterwork, which is the Violin Concerto in D by Johannes Brahms - his first and only violin concerto, which also premiered on this day in 1879. And while he worked on his Violin Concerto, Johannes Brahms enlisted the help of his violin virtuoso friend, Joseph Joachim, who would go on to premiere the work. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

