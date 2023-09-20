© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Robert Schumann's Cello Concerto in a Op. 129 for Wednesday, September 20, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Robert Schumann was a cellist in his lifetime, so it’s rather fitting that he would compose an amazing Cello Concerto. But the reason he played the cello is kind of unusual. As a young pianist, Schumann rigged up a device that was meant to make his hands stronger, but ironically, the device ended up permanently damaging his right hand. So, he ended up playing the cello. His only Cello Concerto is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

