Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9 in C “The Great” for September 16, 2023

Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 was completed in 1828, the year of the composer’s death. The symphony is a testament to Schubert’s admiration for Beethoven, often seen as a tribute to the great composer, and its stature and thematic grandeur was likely what earned the symphony its nickname of “The Great.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.