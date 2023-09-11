Evening Masterworks: Gabriel Faure's Requiem for September 11, 2023

Gabriel Faure once described his Requiem as “a Lullaby of Death,” and indeed, unlike a lot of composers’ settings of the Mass for the Dead, there is an unusually gentle quality to Faure’s version. Faure composed a great number of sacred works, but his Requiem may be the greatest: a work that took him nearly two decades to complete. Hear it tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.