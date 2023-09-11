© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Gabriel Faure's Requiem for September 11, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Gabriel Faure
Gabriel Faure

Evening Masterworks: Gabriel Faure's Requiem

Gabriel Faure once described his Requiem as “a Lullaby of Death,” and indeed, unlike a lot of composers’ settings of the Mass for the Dead, there is an unusually gentle quality to Faure’s version. Faure composed a great number of sacred works, but his Requiem may be the greatest: a work that took him nearly two decades to complete. Hear it tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom