© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op. 37 for September 7, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Ludwig van Beethoven
Hulton Archive
/
Getty Images
Ludwig van Beethoven

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op. 37

Sometimes composers like to cut it close when it comes to finishing pieces, and in the case of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, he didn’t really cut it at all. The first rehearsal was at 8 in the morning the day of the premiere, and he still hadn’t finished the score. In fact, the concerto was still a work in progress during the performance. The Third Piano Concerto by Beethoven, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom