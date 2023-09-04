Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in b Op. 74 “Pathetique” for September 4, 2023

There is much intrigue surrounding Tchaikovsky’s final symphony. In it, Tchaikovsky has developed a “private” and unpublished program – a narrative that only the composer knew about, but he drew attention to it by subtitling the symphony, “Program Symphony.” Another legend claims that Tchaikovsky’s brother came up with the nickname “Pathetique” for the symphony, which in its Russian context means “impassioned suffering.” Not only that, but Tchaikovsky’s death came just over a week after the world premiere. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.