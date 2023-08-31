Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C “Linz” for August 31, 2023

We, of course, know that Mozart was a remarkable composer, but this Evening’s Masterwork was a remarkable feat for even Mozart. It’s his Symphony No. 36, which he composed from start to finish and premiered in a matter of five days. Even the composer admitted in a letter that he would be writing a new symphony at “breakneck speed.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.