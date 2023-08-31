© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C “Linz” for August 31, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 36 in C “Linz”

We, of course, know that Mozart was a remarkable composer, but this Evening’s Masterwork was a remarkable feat for even Mozart. It’s his Symphony No. 36, which he composed from start to finish and premiered in a matter of five days. Even the composer admitted in a letter that he would be writing a new symphony at “breakneck speed.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
