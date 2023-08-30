Evening Masterworks: Johann Nepomuk Hummel's Piano Concerto No. 5 in A-flat, Op. 113 for August 30, 2023

There is little known about the fifth and final piano concerto by Johann Nepomuk Hummel that was published in his lifetime. The Opus 113 concerto was composed in 1827, and it’s a piece from one of the most popular composers of early-nineteenth century Europe. The Piano Concerto No. 5 is one of the last major compositions by Hummel, and one that can be considered a landmark of late Viennese classicism. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.