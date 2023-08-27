© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e-minor Op. 64 for August 28, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 27, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e-minor Op. 64

Felix Mendelssohn completed his Violin Concerto in 1844, and to this day it is one of the most frequently performed of all violin concertos. The work uses a standard classical structure with a few changes made by the composer, mostly because of his own taste and the changing times. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
