Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony no. 7 in d minor Op. 70 for August 26, 2023
The Symphony No. 7 by Antonin Dvorak holds a special status amongst the composer’s nine symphonies. The composer wrote this symphony for an extraordinary opportunity: he was commissioned by the Philharmonic Society in London, the same Society that commissioned Beethoven’sNinth Symphony. Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7 in d-minor, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.