Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Clarinet Quintet in b Op. 115 for August 25, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Johannes Brahms
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Clarinet Quintet in b Op. 115

The Clarinet Quintet by Johannes Brahms was actually one of the final works the composer would produce. Not only that, it marked a surprise re-emergence from retirement for Brahms: at the age of 57, he declared that his creative output had finished. That was, until he heard clarinetist Richard Muhlfield perform, which prompted the composer to leave retirement and write this piece. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

