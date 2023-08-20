© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Claude Debussy's Nocturnes for August 20, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Claude Debussy
Getty Images
Claude Debussy

Evening Masterworks: Claude Debussy's Nocturnes

The origins of Debussy’s Nocturnes date back to an earlier abandoned piece calledThree Twilight Scenes, which the composer started in part to experiment with different orchestral combinations. Sketches from that work, and really the framework, would make its way into the Nocturnes: it’s a piece made up of three distinct tone poems. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
