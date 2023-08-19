Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 34 in C K 338 “Salzburg” for August 19, 2023

The “Salzburg” Symphony by Mozart was composed right before a major shift in the composer’s life: Right after he wrote this symphony, he moved to Vienna from his hometown of Salzburg, which marked a turning point in the composer’s adult life. The symphony also includes features that would go on to become signatures of Mozart’s later music. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.