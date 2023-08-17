© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Max Bruch's Symphony No. 3 for August 17, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Composer Max Bruch
Max Bruch

Evening Masterworks: Max Bruch's Symphony No. 3

Max Bruch’s third and final Symphony may have been composed when he was 45-years old, but he said much of the work is based on material from “my freshest and happiest of youth.” He had also considered giving it the subtitle “On the Rhine,” an indication of being away from his beloved homeland… after all, Bruch composed his Third Symphony while staying in Liverpool. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
