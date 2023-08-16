© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Winds in d Op. 44 for August 16, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Antonin Dvorak’s Serenade for Winds was directly inspired by the music of Mozart: on a trip to Vienna in 1878, Dvorak attended a Vienna Philharmonic concert which had programmed Mozart’s Serenade in B-flat for winds, and Dvorak was so excited about the music that upon his return to Prague, he wrote his own Serenade for Winds in just fourteen days. Dvorak also followed the orchestration Mozart set forth in his piece. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

