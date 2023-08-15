© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Violin Concerto in D Op. 77 for August 15, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
When working on his Violin Concerto, Johannes Brahms enlisted the help of his violin virtuoso friend, Joseph Joachim, who would go on to premiere the work. The two corresponded by mail, and when Brahms mailed Joachim the draft of the first movement, he requested that the violinist “correct it, not sparing the quality of the composition… I shall be satisfied if you will mark those parts which are difficult, awkward, or impossible to play.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

