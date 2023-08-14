© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A K. 622 for August, 14, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A K. 622

Mozart completed his only clarinet concerto just two months prior to his death and it has become one of the most enduring works in the solo clarinet repertoire. He composed the piece shortly after the instrument was invented, and it’s often considered the first great piece for the relatively young instrument. The Clarinet Concerto by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

