© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring for August 12, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 12, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Aaron Copland
Aaron Copland

Evening Masterworks: Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring

Appalachian Spring is now one of the most inspiring and symbolic works ever composed by an American composer, but when Aaron Copland composed the work, he had no idea it would become what it is today. He wrote the ballet music for legendary dancer Martha Graham, and originally titled the music “Ballet for Martha.” But Graham later decided to call the work “Appalachian Spring.” Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening’s Masterwork on Classical WSMR.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom