Evening Masterworks: Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring for August 12, 2023

Appalachian Spring is now one of the most inspiring and symbolic works ever composed by an American composer, but when Aaron Copland composed the work, he had no idea it would become what it is today. He wrote the ballet music for legendary dancer Martha Graham, and originally titled the music “Ballet for Martha.” But Graham later decided to call the work “Appalachian Spring.” Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening’s Masterwork on Classical WSMR.