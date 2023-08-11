© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op. 10 for August 11, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op. 10

The Symphony No. 3 in E-flat by Dvorak came at a time when the composer was coming more into his own unique voice, This Symphony is the work that drew the attention of international listeners for the first time, and it is also the first of Dvorak’s symphonies to receive a public performance. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
