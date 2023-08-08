© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19 in F K. 459 for August 8, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19 in F K. 459

When Mozart was living in Vienna, his livelihood depended on the production of piano concertos. In fact, in 1784 he composed six piano concertos, and he premiered all of them himself as pianist. One of these concertos was the 19th Piano Concerto. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

