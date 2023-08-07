Evening Masterworks: Arnold Schoenberg's Verklarte Nacht (Transfigured Night) for August 7, 2023

Arnold Schoenberg is perhaps best known for his revolutionary twelve-tone technique, a systematic approach to composition that utilized all 12 notes of the octave to create the music he wrote. But before devising the twelve-tone technique, Schoenberg was actually quite the Romantic composer. One such piece he composed during his earlier Romantic period was the tone poem Verklarte Nacht, or “Transfigured Night”. It’s still a unique piece, though, in that unlike the tone poems of Franz Liszt and Richard Strauss, Schoenberg composed his tone poem for a chamber group: the work was initially scored for six string players. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.