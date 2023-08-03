Evening Masterworks: Claude Debussy's La Mer for August 3, 2023

Claude Debussy once said, “I was destined for the fine career of a sailor.” He wrote these words to a friend in September 1903, saying the only thing that kept him from being a sailor was accidents of life that set him on another path. During this time, he was also composing his famous La Mer, his tone poem about the sea. Debussy’s La Mer, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.