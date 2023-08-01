Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 7 in D Major, “Haffner” for August 1, 2023

Mozart’s Serenade No. 7 is the first of two serenades that Mozart composed for the Haffner family. This eight-movement work, in particular, was composed in Salzburg in July of 1776 for a Haffner wedding. And to historians looking back, the consensus is that Mozart’s“Haffner” Serenade was his first breakout work for orchestra. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.