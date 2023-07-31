Evening Masterworks: Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations Op. 36 for July 31, 2023

The story goes that after a long day of teaching, Edward Elgar arrived at his home and sat down at the piano to play a little bit… and what he came up with would become the Enigma Variations. But the true enigma of the piece is that Elgar offers no original melody, or theme, that the variations are based off of. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

