Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 104 in D “London” for July 28, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Franz Joseph Haydn
Franz Joseph Haydn

Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 104 in D “London”

In the mid-1780s, the majority of Mozart’s income was actually generated by performing as a pianist, not composing. That isn’t to say he wasn’t prolifically composing during this time period: he was completing a comic opera, three piano concertos, and he was preparing for the premiere of his Marriage of Figaro. He wrote those three piano concertos to perform at the piano himself, and one of those was the Piano Concerto No. 23. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

