Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3 in F Op. 90 for July 26, 2023

The Symphony No. 3 by Brahms is a uniquely serene work due to a fairly unusual, yet pleasant, feature: each of the four movements finishes quietly. Many think this is meant to reflect a comment Brahms once made - “Free but happy” - and the quiet nature of the Third Symphony represents this idea. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.