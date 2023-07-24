© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A K 219 for July 24, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Getty Images
/
Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A K 219

Mozart composed all five of his violin concertos in a matter of months – between April and December of 1775. Each one is longer and seems to be more epic than the one that came before it, so it’s no surprise that the Violin Concerto No. 5 is a work that rivals the instrumental concerto as it would appear in the next century. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom