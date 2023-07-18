© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in C Op. 56 for July 18, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Ludwig van Beethoven
Hulton Archive
/
Getty Images
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in C Op. 56

What’s ironic about Beethoven’sTriple Concerto is that it isn’t actually much of a concerto at all: no real dialogue occurs between the orchestra and soloists, and the three soloists, on piano, violin, and cello, carry almost all of the musical material by themselves. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: Beethoven’sTriple Concerto, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
